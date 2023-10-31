Goodrow was scoreless in Monday's 3-2 overtime win against the Jets.
While Goodrow went without any points, he was able to deliver three hits in just 9:29 of ice time across 15 shifts. The fourth-liner has been held scoreless in all nine of his games, while posting a minus-1 rating, 12 PIM and just four shots on goal. His occasional PIM and hits do not offer fantasy managers much in the way of value.
