Goodrow logged an assist and blocked three shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 7.

Goodrow missed 11 games with a lower-body injury, but he's been back for two contests, and the Rangers have won both of them. He's picked up seven blocked shots, three hits, a plus-1 rating and one assist, which came on an Andrew Copp empty-net goal Monday. Goodrow will be a key part of the Rangers' defensive structure going forward. He'll be going against a familiar foe in the Eastern Conference Finals, as the 29-year-old won the Stanley Cup in each of the last two seasons with the Lightning, who are the Rangers' next playoff opponent.