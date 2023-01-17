Goodrow provided a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-1 win against Columbus.
Goodrow's goal was scored at 19:02 of the first period, and it put New York up 2-0. He has nine goals and 21 points in 45 games this season. Goodrow was held off the scoresheet in his previous three contests.
More News
-
Rangers' Barclay Goodrow: Three points in victory•
-
Rangers' Barclay Goodrow: Sends helper Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Barclay Goodrow: Scores a goal Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Barclay Goodrow: Individual effort creates goal•
-
Rangers' Barclay Goodrow: Snags power-play assist•
-
Rangers' Barclay Goodrow: Tallies opening goal•