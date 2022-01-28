Goodrow lit the lamp in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Goodrow crashed the net and managed a chip-shot goal upon receiving a quick pass from prized rookie Braden Schneider. With nine goals and 10 assists through 41 games, Goodrow should be able to surpass his previous career high in points (26) set between the Sharks and Lightning in the 2019-20 campaign.