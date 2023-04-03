Goodrow had one shot, a minus-1 rating, three hits and a five-minute fighting major in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Goodrow drew the ire of Alex Ovechkin with some contact up high, as Ovechkin spent the rest of his shift besieging Goodrow with a slew of pushes, crosschecks and slashes. Ovechkin got a crosschecking penalty and a misconduct that just about ended any hope Washington had of erasing a three-goal deficit over the final 3:31, while Goodrow was challenged to a fight by Tom Wilson, but the officials broke that up before either physical forward could land any haymakers. Despite being relegated to a fourth-line role by the Rangers' active trade deadline, Goodrow still has the ability to get under opponents' skin with his effort and physicality. He's also two points away from reaching 30 for the second time in as many seasons with New York.