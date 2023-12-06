Goodrow (upper body) will not return to Tuesday's game versus the Senators.
Goodrow was hurt in the first period after he took a puck to the face. He can be considered day-to-day. Goodrow may benefit from the Rangers having a gap in their schedule, as their next game is Saturday versus the Capitals.
