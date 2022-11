Goodrow scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Goodrow did it all on his own for the opening tally at 8:51 of the first period. The 29-year-old has looked better lately, coinciding with a rise to the top six -- he has three goals and three assists over his last seven outings. The forward is up to 10 points, 31 shots on net, 31 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 21 contests overall.