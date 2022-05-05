Goodrow (undisclosed) won't play in Thursday's Game 2 versus the Penguins, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Goodrow played 20:42 of ice time in Tuesday's triple-overtime loss, and it appears he sustained an injury in that contest. Dryden Hunt will likely draw into a bottom-six role to replace Goodrow, who will set his sights on returning for Saturday's Game 2 in Pittsburgh.