Goodrow (upper body) won't play Saturday versus Washington, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.
Goodrow didn't make the trip to Washington, but he did skate on his own Saturday. It's unclear at this time if he will be ready to return Sunday against the Kings. Goodrow, who was injured in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to Ottawa, has three points and 34 hits in 23 games this season. He will be replaced in the lineup by Riley Nash.
