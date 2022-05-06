Goodrow (lower body) is considered week-to-week, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
It's unclear when Goodrow suffered the injury during Tuesday's triple-overtime loss, but it's apparently a significant one. With the forward sidelined for likely multiple games, Dryden Hunt should get the first chance to maintain a place in the lineup.
