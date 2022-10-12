Goodrow scored a goal on three shots and added four PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Goodrow added an insurance tally at 11:00 of the third period. The forward enjoyed a career year in 2021-22, registering 13 goals and 20 assists in 79 contests. He'll likely see a middle-six role with limited power-play time, so Goodrow's usefulness in fantasy will come in deeper formats that reward his physicality and ability to chip in shorthanded points.