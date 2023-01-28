Goodrow fashioned an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Goodrow is averaging 1.9 points per 60 minutes, which would be a career high if he can sustain it through season's end. Specifically, the undrafted winger has nine goals, 14 assists and a plus-4 rating through 49 games; not too shabby for someone averaging only 14:55 of ice time.