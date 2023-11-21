Goodrow scored a goal in Monday's 6-3 road loss against the Stars.
After a pair of empty-net goals by the Stars to put the game out of reach, Goodrow scored with just 16 seconds left in regulation for his first goal of the season. He also had a blocked shot while winning six of his 10 faceoff chances. He'll look to carry the momentum over into Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh.
