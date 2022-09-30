Goodrow (ankle) is expected to make his preseason debut Friday against New Jersey, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Goodrow has been dealing with an ankle injury, but it looks like he's now back to 100 percent. He's expected to skate on the second line versus the Devils on Friday.
