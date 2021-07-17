Goodrow (hand) was traded to the Rangers by the Lightning in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick Saturday.

Goodrow is a pending unrestricted free agent, so the Rangers are clearly planning on signing him to a new contract before free agency opens July 28. The 28-year-old winger was a solid contributor for Tampa Bay in 2020-21, picking up six goals and 20 points while posting a plus-16 rating through 55 contests. He'll likely slot into a middle-six role with New York in 2021-22.