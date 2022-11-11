Goodrow scored a goal and was credited with two assists during Thursday's 8-2 victory over the Red Wings.

Goodrow helped the Rangers pile on the Red Wings. Of the six third-period goals allowed by goalie Ville Husso, the 29-year-old forward had a hand in half of the clinching markers. His goal and first assist played a role in the Rangers scoring four times in 2 minutes, 47 seconds. Unchecked in front of the net, Goodrow faked out Husso by slickly shifting the puck from his forehand to backhand and depositing the puck into an empty net for his first marker in eight outings. It was his only shot, but he registered a season-best plus-3 rating.