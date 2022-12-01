Goodrow found the back of the net in the Rangers' 3-1 win against Ottawa on Wednesday.

Goodrow has six goals and 11 points in 24 contests this season. His scoring pace is roughly in line with 2021-22 when he finished with 13 goals and 33 points in 79 contests. He's probably not going to do much better this season, especially given that Goodrow entered Wednesday's game averaging 14:56 of ice time, including just 0:28 on the power play.