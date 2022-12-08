Goodrow posted an assist, five hits, seven PIM and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Goodrow set up a Filip Chytil goal in the third period. Prior to that, Goodrow fought Keegan Kolesar in the middle stanza. It's been a feisty start to December for Goodrow, who has three fights in the last four games. He's up to six goals, six assists, 32 PIM, 38 shots on goal, 44 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating in 28 appearances this season.