Goodrow (ankle) won't practice on Saturday, but he did skate on his own, per Arthur Staple of The Athletic.
The plan is for Goodrow to join the Rangers for Sunday's practice. He's been working his way back from this injury since the start of training camp, but based on his progress it wouldn't be surprising if he's ultimately available for the season opener.
