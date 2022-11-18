Goodrow posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Goodrow doesn't regularly feature on the power play, but he was out there to set up Vincent Trocheck's game-tying goal in the third period. It's a well-earned chance to play in a larger role, as Goodrow has two goals and three helpers through his last four games. The 29-year-old forward is up to nine points, 26 shots on net, 26 hits, 13 blocked shots, 13 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 18 contests, putting him on pace for a career year on offense.