Goodrow found the back of the net in the Rangers' 5-2 win over New Jersey in Game 6 on Saturday.
Goodrow scored midway through the third period to push the Rangers' lead to 4-1. That tally brought his seven-game point drought to an end. Goodrow logged 13:17 of ice time Saturday and is expected to continue to serve primarily in a fourth-line role.
