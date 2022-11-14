Goodrow scored a goal, went plus-2, logged two hits and blocked three shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

The Coyotes struggled to clear their zone, and a turnover went straight to Goodrow, who capitalized for the opening goal at 15:05 of the second period. The forward has picked up four points over his last three contests after going seven games in a row with no contributions on offense. For the season, the hard-nosed 29-year-old has racked up four goals, four assists, 24 shots on net, 25 hits, 12 blocked shots, 13 PIM and a plus-2 rating in 17 appearances.