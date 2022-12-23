Goodrow tallied a goal and two assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Goodrow tipped a Julien Gauthier shot past Ilya Sorokin to tie the game 3-3 early in the third period. Goodrow would also add helpers on a goal from Gauthier and Vincent Trocheck's empty-netter. The 29-year-old forward can offer sporadic offensive production while adding a physical presence (51 hits, 22 blocked shots) to the Rangers' lineup. Goodrow now has eight goals and 10 assists through 35 games this season.