Goodrow had two assists -- one shorthanded -- in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Montreal.

Goodrow capitalized on a move up to the top line with the Rangers resting a number of key regulars. He set up a pair of game-tying third period goals by Frank Vatrano and Ryan Strome, with the latter assist coming on a Montreal power play. Goodrow has reached the 20-assist mark for the first time while raising his career high point total to 33.