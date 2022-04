Goodrow collected two assists, one short-handed, in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Flyers.

The former Shark and Lightning winger has only two helpers in his prior 15 games, but Goodrow matched that total Wednesday. He does have a career-high 13 goals and 28 points through 72 contests this season while adding 109 shots, 116 hits and a plus-12 rating, but his spot in the bottom six limits his fantasy utility.