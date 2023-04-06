Goodrow dished out two assists in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Lightning.
Both of Goodrow's assists came on goals by fellow fourth-liner Tyler Motte. Goodrow added one shot, one blocked shot, three hits and a plus-2 rating, but he surprisingly didn't get in on the fighting in an emotionally charged game that included 75 PIM and four bouts.
