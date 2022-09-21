Goodrow is still working his way back from an ankle injury and will not participate in any scrimmages at the onset of camp, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

Goodrow is coming off a career-best season in which he set new personal highs in goals (13), assists (20) and average ice time (16:43). The fact that Goodrow is still able to practice with the team would seem to indicate that he will be available in time for Opening Night against the Lightning.