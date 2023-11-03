Goodrow will miss Saturday's game against Minnesota to be with his wife for the birth of their son, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Goodrow has an assist, 18 hits and six blocks in 10 games this season. Tyler Pitlick is likely to draw into the lineup Saturday for the first time since Oct. 16.
More News
-
Rangers' Barclay Goodrow: Dishes out three hits in OT win•
-
Rangers' Barclay Goodrow: Snaps seven-game scoring drought•
-
Rangers' Barclay Goodrow: Two points against former team•
-
Rangers' Barclay Goodrow: Gets physical in nation's capital•
-
Rangers' Barclay Goodrow: Brushes twine to end slump•
-
Rangers' Barclay Goodrow: Produces assist in victory•