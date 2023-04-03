Harpur provided one shot and one hit across 17:07 TOI in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Harpur has been a staple on New York's third pairing with Ryan Lindgren (upper body) having missed 16 of the last 17 games. If Lindgren can get healthy down the stretch, Harpur's the likeliest candidate to be relegated to the press box, but New York has little reason to rush Lindgren back over the final five regular season games, as the Rangers have already secured a playoff spot. Harpur has six points in 40 appearances for the Blueshirts.