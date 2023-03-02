Harpur skated 22:36 in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers, contributing one blocked shot, one hit and a plus-1 rating.

Harpur customarily plays fewer than 15 minutes per game, but he's been pressed into a much larger role with the cap-strapped Rangers down to five defensemen over the last two games; he played a whopping 28:04 in Sunday's win over the Kings. While Harpur's TOI should remain elevated until the Rangers get Ryan Lindgren (upper body) or K'Andre Miller (suspension) back, his stay-at-home style will likely leave Harpur with limited fantasy utility in most formats.