Rangers' Ben Harpur: Promoted again
RotoWire Staff
Harpur was recalled from AHL Hartford on Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Harpur was called back up after he was sent down Saturday. The 27-year-old blueliner has yet to make his NHL season debut.
