Harpur will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season after undergoing pectoral surgery, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports Monday.

While Harpur had yet to be called up to the NHL by the Rangers this season, he was one of the more experienced blue-line options for the club having played in 198 NHL games. The 2013 fourth-round pick wasn't exactly an offensive dynamo considering he has just 21 NHL points but his absence leaves the club with a relatively young reserve defensive corps should any of the NHL players suffer an injury. Harpur has one more year on his current contract and will no doubt be focused on making the team coming out of camp in 2024-25.