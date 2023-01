Harpur inked a two-year extension with the Rangers on Thursday.

Harpur has a goal and three points in 18 contests while averaging 13:23 of ice time this season. He's playing through a one-year, $750,000 contract and was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer before re-signing with the Rangers. New York didn't provide the financial terms of Harpur's new contract, but it comes with a $775,000 annual cap hit, according to Colin Stephenson of Newsday.