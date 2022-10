Harpur has signed a one-year contract with the Rangers on Thursday. The blueliner is expected to report to AHL Hartford, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Harpur gives the Rangers another depth defenseman. He was on a PTO with Columbus at training camp before the Blue Jackets released him on Oct. 9 and played four games for AHL Hartford before inking the deal with New York. Harpur had one point in 19 games with the Predators last season.