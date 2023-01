Harpur totaled two shots and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over Montreal.

Despite his modest scoring output, Harpur has been a massive upgrade on the third pair opposite Braden Schneider after Libor Hajek and Zac Jones both struggled in that role. While Harpur's two assists and nine shots through 10 games don't jump off the page, the 6-foot-6 blueliner has secured a consistent spot in the lineup, and the Rangers are 7-2-1 when Harpur plays.