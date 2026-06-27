Rangers' Ben Macbeath: Final pick of Round 2

Macbeath was the 64th overall pick by the Rangers in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Macbeath arrived in the WHL this past season after spending the prior year in the BCHL and became an immediate impact player for the Calgary Hitmen. He logged a ton of minutes, finishing with 51 points in 67 games before slowing down in the club's brief playoff run. At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Macbeath is big and highly mobile. His offensive numbers this past season likely overstate his natural offensive talent a bit, but Macbeath's displayed an ability to contribute both on the power play and killing penalties. He's a solid all-around defenseman. Macbeath will join the defending national champion University of Denver Pioneers in the fall.