Groulx was sent to AHL Hartford on Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Groulx has not made an appearance for the Rangers this season. Chris Kreider (upper body) was activated from injured reserve in a corresponding move. Groulx will reunite with the Wolf Pack, where he's produced 11 goals and 29 points across 32 contests in 2024-25.
