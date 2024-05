Wheeler (leg) was activated from long-term injured reserve Thursday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

It's not a clear-cut guarantee Wheeler will be in the lineup for Thursday's Game 6, but the 37-year-old is now eligible to return from a three-month absence. Wheeler was cleared for contact Monday, and it appears he's gotten in enough practice time to be an option for the Rangers as they look to close out the Hurricanes in the second round.