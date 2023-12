Wheeler scored two goals on five shots on net in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The 37-year-old came into the contest with only two goals in his first 26 games as a Ranger, but Wheeler doubled that number Tuesday while snapping an 11-game goal drought. His first season in New York has been a disappointment so far, and despite seeing plenty of shifts alongside Mika Zibanejad at even strength, Wheeler's managed just eight points through 27 contests.