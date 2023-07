Wheeler agreed to terms on a one-year, $800,00 contract with the Rangers on Saturday.

Wheeler joins the Rangers having spent the previous 13 seasons with the Jets, including one campaign as the Atlanta Thrashers. During his time in Winnipeg, the Minnesota native racked up 262 goals and 550 assists in 897 contests. Despite the young talent in the Big Apple, Wheeler should be in the mix for a spot in the top six, perhaps even on the top line with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad.