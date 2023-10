Wheeler had two shots on goal and a minus-1 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Wheeler skated on the third line with Vincent Trocheck and Will Cuylle while featuring on the second power-play unit in his debut with the Rangers. New York breezed by Buffalo in its first game of the season despite Wheeler's quiet night, but the Rangers are hoping the 37-year-old winger still has some gas in the tank coming off a 55-point season in Winnipeg.