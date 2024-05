Wheeler was back in action for Game 4 against the Panthers on Tuesday, recording four hits, two blocks and two PIM in 9:18 of ice time.

Wheeler was in the lineup for the first time since Feb. 15 versus Montreal, a stretch of 41 games on the shelf due to his leg injury. Even with the veteran cleared to play, he may still have to serve as a healthy scratch periodically as he eases his way back to 100 percent, perhaps including Game 5 against Florida on Thursday.