Wheeler scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Wheeler finally found the back of the net, scoring his first goal for the Blueshirts. It's been a quiet, and no doubt disappointing, start to the season for the veteran winger, as he has managed just one goal, one assist and 24 shots in 13 games while averaging 11:51 of ice time. It's the lowest minutes per game of Wheeler's NHL career which coincides with a lack of power-play opportunities (an average of 40 seconds per game).