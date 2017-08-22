Farnham will attend Rangers' camp on a professional tryout agreement, Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports.

Farnham logged 71 outings for AHL St. John's last season in which he tallied 11 goals, 17 helpers and 137 PIM. For his career, the winger has appeared in 67 NHL contests, but has just 10 points to show for -- no doubt the reason he has been unable to secure a permanent contract. If he does stick in the Big Apple, it will likely be in a 12th or 13th forward role and could be watching from the press box on a semi-regular basis.