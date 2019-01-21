Nieves was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Saturday.

After logging 15:02 of ice time in Saturday's clash with Boston, Nieves was shipped down to the minors. The move will allow Nieves to continue to get some ice time with the Wolf Pack while the Rangers are off until after the All-Star break. Depending on the health of Kevin Hayes (upper body), Nieves could jump back into the lineup Jan. 29 versus the Flyers.