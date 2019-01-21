Rangers' Boo Nieves: Drops down to minors
Nieves was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Saturday.
After logging 15:02 of ice time in Saturday's clash with Boston, Nieves was shipped down to the minors. The move will allow Nieves to continue to get some ice time with the Wolf Pack while the Rangers are off until after the All-Star break. Depending on the health of Kevin Hayes (upper body), Nieves could jump back into the lineup Jan. 29 versus the Flyers.
More News
-
Rangers' Boo Nieves: Seals deal for Blueshirts•
-
Rangers' Boo Nieves: Summoned by parent club•
-
Rangers' Boo Nieves: Sent down to minors•
-
Rangers' Boo Nieves: Practices in full, but won't play Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Boo Nieves: Takes to ice in normal gear•
-
Rangers' Boo Nieves: Practices in non-contact sweater•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...