Nieves (lower body) will not return to Friday's tilt against the Red Wings, Justin Tasch of the New York Daily News reports.

While it's not apparent exactly when the injury occurred, Nieves went to the locker room 2:53 into the second period and won't return. Coach Alain Vigneault is a big proponent of rolling four lines, but Nieves' absence will throw a monkey wrench into that strategy for the rest of the night.