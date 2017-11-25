Rangers' Boo Nieves: Exits with lower-body injury Friday
Nieves (lower body) will not return to Friday's tilt against the Red Wings, Justin Tasch of the New York Daily News reports.
While it's not apparent exactly when the injury occurred, Nieves went to the locker room 2:53 into the second period and won't return. Coach Alain Vigneault is a big proponent of rolling four lines, but Nieves' absence will throw a monkey wrench into that strategy for the rest of the night.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...