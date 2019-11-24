Play

The Rangers called up Nieves from AHL Hartford on Sunday.

It will be the first stint with the big club for Nieves this season, as he's racked up three goals and eight points in 16 AHL games this season. The first chance for Nieves to suit up is Monday against the Wild, and he could draw into the lineup, especially considering Greg McKegg (lower body) missed Saturday's game.

