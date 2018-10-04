Nieves (concussion) will begin the 2018-19 season on non-roster IR, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Nieves appears to be suffering from the lingering effects of a concussion sustained in mid-September, keeping him on the sidelines as the Rangers prepare for Opening Night against the Predators on Thursday. He should rejoin the group when healthy, but he will not count against the roster to open the campaign.