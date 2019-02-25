Rangers' Boo Nieves: Inks one-year extension
Nieves signed a one-year, one-way contract with the Rangers on Monday, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports, adding that the deal is valued at $700,000.
Nieves is an efficient fourth-line grinder for the rebuilding Rangers. He's compiled only four goals and 13 assists over 58 NHL games to keep him off the fantasy hockey radar, but he helps out a bit in shorthanded situations and still has room to grow as New York's second-round (59th overall) pick from the 2012 draft.
