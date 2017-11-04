Nieves has come down with the flu and consequently will miss Saturday's game against the Panthers.

The New York native, who goes by the moniker "Boo," captivated the home crowd with three helpers in his Oct. 26 season debut, but he failed to etch the scoresheet with any points in his last three. Nieves' fourth-line center spot is expected to be filled by David Desharnais, who was originally expected to be a healthy spectator for the first time this season.