Rangers' Boo Nieves: Out with illness
Nieves has come down with the flu and consequently will miss Saturday's game against the Panthers.
The New York native, who goes by the moniker "Boo," captivated the home crowd with three helpers in his Oct. 26 season debut, but he failed to etch the scoresheet with any points in his last three. Nieves' fourth-line center spot is expected to be filled by David Desharnais, who was originally expected to be a healthy spectator for the first time this season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...